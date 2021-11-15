Burgum visits soup kitchen, issues traditional turkey pardon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday continued the state’s tradition of “pardoning” a turkey prior to Thanksgiving.

This year’s pardon recipient is “Ben,” a 43-pound Tom.

Burgum did the honors during a ceremony at the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck.

The Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center each received 15 frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving, courtesy of the North Dakota Turkey Federation.

North Dakota has nine turkey farms, producing about one million birds annually.