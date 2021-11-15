Jim Monk

Social Media Coordinator

Jim was born and grew up in St. Paul, Minn. He’s wanted to work in broadcasting and journalism since he was a young child, when his interest was sparked by a tour of a Twin Cities radio station.

Nearly all of his career, Jim has remained in the Midwest. Most recently, Jim worked at KFGO Radio in Fargo, where he was recognized with numerous regional and national awards, including the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

Some of Jim’s most memorable assignments include traveling to Mississippi to cover Hurricane Katrina, the Columbine High School shootings in Littleton, Colorado and flying in an F-16 with the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Former President Jimmy Carter, Colin Powell, Larry King, Ray Charles, Frankie Valli, Garth Brooks and Eddie Money are among the countless people Jim has interviewed.

When he’s not working, Jim likes to travel, work in the garden, read and attempt to play the guitar.