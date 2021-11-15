NDSU Football Looking for 458-Yard Rushing Performance to Carry Over

Earned the "Rams' Missouri Valley Offensive Lineman of the week

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football had not reached over 450 rushing yards in a conference game since 2008. That all changed this weekend with 458 on the ground in a win over Youngstown State that gave the Bison a share of the Missouri Valley regular season title.

It was the second time this season the NDSU run game reached the 400 yard plateau and was the fifth most in the division one era.

The running backs averaged 10 yards per carry and had two rushers, T.K. Marshall and TaMerik Williams each had 100 yard performances for the first time this season.

It earned the rams a collective reward as offensive line of the week, something head coach Matt Entz takes pride in.

“I think you saw guys were excited to play. I think there was some energy. There was good juice out there in pre games and all the big situations,” Entz said. “I think our kids got really committed after the loss and pulled it in a little bit. Our coaches did a good job of just saying ‘hey let’s just be good at what we do’ rather than trying to be too cute.”

The Herd’s next opponent is South Dakota at the Dome Saturday, where the program will honor 11 seniors pregame.