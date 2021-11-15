OSHA, South Dakota pork plant settle coronavirus complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Federal regulators reached an agreement with Smithfield Foods to settle a contested citation of the company’s coronavirus safety measures during a massive outbreak last year at its South Dakota pork plant.

The company will develop a plan to prevent infectious diseases at meatpacking plants nationwide and pay a $13,500 fine.

The pork processing plant was one the nation’s worst COVID-19 hotspots during the early days of the pandemic. By June 16, 2020, four workers were dead and nearly 1,300 had tested positive for the virus.

The company, acquired in 2013 by Hong Kong-based WH Group, has defended its actions and admitted no wrongdoing.