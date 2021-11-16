Update: Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger has resigned effective Jan. 3, 2022.

“We are deeply grateful to Ryan for his dedicated and effective service to the citizens of North Dakota for more than 13 years, and the First Lady and I applaud him for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being,” Burgum said.

Rauschenberger’s resignation follows an incident Monday, when he was taken to detox by police from Bismarck hotel.

A police report says Rauschenberger attempted to check into his room, but it wasn’t available yet. A hotel employee saw Rauschenberger walk into a hotel room that was not assigned to him, where he fell asleep on the bed.

When Rauschenberger didn’t answer the door, police were given a room key to get inside. Rauschenberger was found passed out, face down on the bed. He was cleared for detox and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center when he couldn’t find a safe ride. He was not arrested.

Rauschenberger plead guilty in August in Bismarck Municipal Court to having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He was fined $100.

Four years ago, Rauschenberger, a Republican, was arrested for DUI after he was stopped by the Highway Patrol. Rauschenberger apologized and later pleaded guilty.

In 2014, Rauschenberger took a temporary unpaid leave of absence citing his decision to seek professional help for alcohol issues.

Burgum will appoint a tax commissioner to serve the remainder of Rauschenberger’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.