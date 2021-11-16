Fargo Public Schools will drop mask mandate in January

FARGO (KVRR) – Masks will no longer be required in Fargo Public School facilities, beginning January 17.

Masks will still be required for all riders and drivers on FPS transportation, including school buses and activity buses due to a federal requirement.

In August, the Fargo School Board directed school administrators to follow the mask recommendations of Fargo Cass Public Health. Because of updated guidance, the mask mandate is being dropped.

Fargo Cass Public Health is recommending the mask mandate be dropped in mid January because it allows time for 5-11 year olds to be fully vaccinated and an adequate time-frame to monitor and identify exposures and new cases following the holiday break.