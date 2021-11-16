In First Season, Williams Becomes NDSU Football’s Leading Rusher in Backfield

TaMerik Williams leads the all Bison backs with 433 rushing yards

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota state running back TaMerik Williams is only nine games in to his Bison career and making a loud first impression.

Against Youngstown State, Williams made his first career start running a career high 18 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time a pair of NDSU backs rushed for over 100 yards this season.

Those two scores put the Southern Methodist transfer tied atop the team rushing lead alongside quarterback Quincy Patterson with six touchdowns. Those numbers also have the junior as the team’s leading rusher heading into the final regular season game with 433 yards, 51 ahead of the next best, Kobe Johnson.

Williams says his style has gelled with the offense.

“The combination of speed. Power and strength,” Williams said. “I think that’s something that was missing in the running back room and I filled that gap. I’m beginning to become more comfortable in the offense. Mostly because of the schemes and how the offense line is blocking for a certain play. I understand where the hole is supposed to be.”

“He (Williams and (running backs) coach Beschorner have done a tremendous job of getting that information into TaMerik and he’s been able to utilize and take advantage of it but now you’re starting to see all the reps of practice starting to pay off,” head coach Matt Entz said. “There was a reason we brought him here. We thought he could help us because we needed a different style back.”

Williams started in the place of Dom Gonnella, who has an injured ankle and is day to day.