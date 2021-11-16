Local man raises money for Kurdish refugees stranded in Europe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Kurdish Refugees remain stranded in a forest between the Poland and Belarus border.

A local man born in the middle east has started a GoFundMe page to aid the Kurdish Refugees.

“What happens is these folks are actually leaving their home in Kurdistan because there is a lack of jobs. So, when people’s lives aren’t as comfortable as before what people do is seek other venues,” Kawar Farok with the Kurdish American Development Organization said.

Thousands of refugees, women, children and elderly are stranded in a forest. Multiple reports from Iraq have described the conditions as inhumane.

“No shelter from the rain no shelter from the cold. There’s been tents given out but very few. And they’re giving them firewood to have fire for their warmth,” Farok said.

Farok says several kids have frozen to death and others are seeking serious medical attention. His organization Kurdish American Development Organization has been taking action.

“We’re starting a GoFundMe page to get some materials necessary. It’s specifically focused on the kids and infants. Getting baby diapers getting jackets and tents if possible,” Farok said.

The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000.

After the money is collected, Farok plans to take more action.

“Travel over there myself personally. I will make the trip. I will go to whatever areas I need to go to to purchase these items and then bring them to the people that need them,” Farok said.

This is a short-term solution, but in an ideal world Farok says a long term solution could be the refugees coming here.

“We have a severe unemployment shortage here in North Dakota and Minnesota. My goal would be to eventually bring these folks here to work,” Farok said.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.