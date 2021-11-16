Police officer who suffered heart attack on duty returns to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo police officer who suffered a heart attack while on duty is back home after being treated at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Officer Tim Brown had a heart attack Oct. 31 while booking two females at the Cass County Jail. Brown was transferred by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center.

“We are extremely thankful for all of the support, thoughts and prayers,” Police Chief Denis Otterness said. “Officer Brown’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and we will continue to support him throughout his recovery.”

At one time, Brown was on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and was in critical condition. West Fargo Police say Brown “will continue his long road to recovery at a local rehabilitation hospital.”

Brown began with the West Fargo Police Department in January. He was sworn in on Oct. 18.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the West Fargo Police Association for Brown and his family. Donations can also be made at Bell Bank.