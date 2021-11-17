Update: Two dead, one in custody after shooting at Fargo business

courtesy, KFGO

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in north Fargo.

Police Chief David Zibolski says at 2:10 p.m., officers were called to Composite America at 401 27th St. N.

Zibolski says when police arrived, officers located two gunshot victims; a male and a female.

The male victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The female victim died at the scene.

Zibolski says following the shooting, the suspect walked into the police department and turned himself in. The weapon was recovered.

Zibolski says it’s not known whether there’s any connection between the suspect and the victims.

The suspect’s name and the name of the victims have not been released.