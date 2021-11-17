Northern Cass Volleyball Takes Unbeaten Record into State Tournament

Jaguars are 26-0

HUNTER, N.D — There is only one high school volleyball team in both classes from the state of North Dakota without a loss and that’s Northern Cass. The Jaguars take a 26-0 record into the Class B state tournament after claiming the region one title

In that tournament, the Jags were able to sweep all three of their opponents including Central Cass in the championship match. Those were three in a total of 18 on the year.

Just two years ago, the program didn’t even make the postseason and now know the pressure that comes with being the top seed looking to bring home that hardware for the first time since 2013.

“We had a successful season last year so we knew coming into this year we could do it again,” senior Emma Lucas said. “We just kept working together as a team and put in so much work this summer and throughout the season. That’s what’s been really helpful for us.”

“Last year our goal was to get to state,” senior Abby Richman said. “Now this year its to win state so our goals have changed and were just really driven individuals who want to get this championship for our team. Were trying to stay pretty calm and know we’ll go in and get it done.”

“This summer we went to a lot of camps and got better together,” senior Allie Slinger said. “Our first tournament, we didn’t get a set over double digits so we were a bit nervous how far we would actually go and then we just built a super close relationship.”

Northern Cass hits first serve in Bismarck at 5 p.m. Thursday against Garrison.