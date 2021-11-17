OSHA suspends enforcement of national vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies that employ more than 100 people.

The mandate was suspended in the wake of a federal appeals court order that says OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.”

“While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation” the agency announced Wednesday.

North Dakota is one of 11 states challenging the mandate in court. It argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.