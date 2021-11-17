Petition asks Walz, Ellison to drop Line 3 protest charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – An online petition asking Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to drop all criminal charges against hundreds of demonstrators arrested in connection with the Line 3 pipeline protests in northern Minnesota has collected more than 14,000 signatures.

Organizers say the charges are based on “brutal policing tactics,” the violation of treaty rights, and the project’s contribution to “catastrophic climate change.”

“It’s entirely wrong that Enbridge, a foreign oil corporation, has committed egregious crimes against the water and people, yet it’s us who are being prosecuted” according to Honor the Earth Executive Director Winona LaDuke. “Every day that pipeline is in operation, Minnesotans are in danger. It must be shut down, and all charges against Water Protectors must be dropped. ”

Over 1,000 people were arrested during the pipeline’s construction. Petition organizers say over 100 people were charged with “trumped up felonies” including “bogus theft charges.”

“We support the rights of individuals and groups to express their views about the energy we all use legally and peacefully” Enbridge Energy spokeswoman Juli Kellner said.

“Protesters were not arrested for peaceful protest…they were arrested for breaking the law. Illegal and unsafe acts by protesters endangered themselves, first responders and our workers. They also caused millions of dollars in damages, including to equipment owned by small businesses and native contractors on the project.”