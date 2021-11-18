$12,000 worth of fentanyl pills seized, two men arrested during Moorhead drug bust

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police find 343 fentanyl pills worth $12,000 and two men have been arrested during a drug bust.

The department says during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 Wednesday officers found 15 bags with blue pills inside with M30 written on them. Authorities say it’s a “known description of counterfeit labeled drugs responsible for doubling the number of yearly overdoses in our metro area.”

Thirty-three-year-old Brady Swanson and 31-year-old Matthew Katz, both of Moorhead, have been arrested on suspicion of first degree distribution of a controlled substance. Police say they have been taking drugs from Minneapolis to Moorhead. A 2006 Hummer H3 was also seized.

The department has responded to about 50 overdoses this year compared to 22 in 2020.

“This case is a prime example of why law enforcement agencies in both our Minnesota and North Dakota metro areas need to work together to fight against the distribution of this deadly drug,” Moorhead Police said in a statement.