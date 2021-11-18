Bismarck Democrat won’t seek reelection

BISMARCK (KVRR) – A state Senator from Bismarck says she is not running for reelection.

Democratic Sen. Erin Oban made the announcement Thursday on social media.

“Being a Democrat in a Republican city and state hasn’t led me to this” Oban wrote. “But in recent years, everything, it seems, including politics, has gotten increasingly polarizing and way too personal.”

Oban was first elected in 2014.

Republican Senator Nicole Poolman of Bismarck announced earlier that she would not seek another term.