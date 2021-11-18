Police continue search for Casey’s robbery suspect

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are seeking assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in an armed robbery Nov. 15 at Casey’s, 204 42 St. S.

The suspect threatened the clerk with an alleged weapon and left, on foot, with cash. The clerk was not injured during this incident.

The man is described as approximately 5’11”, lighter skinned, and was wearing a darker colored jacket with a gray sweatshirt underneath. The man had a hood up over his head, a stocking hat, and was wearing a black medical face mask.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Investigations at 701-241-1405 or text your tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.