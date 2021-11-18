Three murder charges filed against Fargo shooting suspect, victim was pregnant

FARGO (KVRR) – Two counts of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child have been filed in connection with the shooting deaths of three people at a Fargo business Wednesday.

Bond was set at $2 million during a court appearance for 35-year-old Anthony Reese, Jr.

Reese is accused of shooting and killing Richard Pittman, April Carbone and Carbone’s unborn child at Composite America, a plastic mold manufacturer, at 401 27th St. N. Shortly after the shootings, Reese drove to the Fargo Police Dept. and turned himself in.

Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick says Reese faces up to life in prison without parole on each charge.

According to court documents, a witness told police that Pittman and Reese were involved in an altercation on the factory floor prior to the shooting. Reese left the building, returned a short time later and got into another altercation with Pittman.

An employee told police that Reese pulled out a handgun and shot Pittman multiple times. Reese then turned and fired multiple shots at Carbone. Detectives recovered multiple 9mm cartridge casings at the scene. The gun was recovered in a residential area, several block away.

Employees of the business said Pittman and Carbone were in a relationship and Carbone was 8-months pregnant. The couple was expecting a baby girl who they had named Layla.

Reese is a sex offender. He was convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County, Minnesota in 2014. He also has convictions of domestic assault, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, drug sales and possession and violating no contact orders.