Biden to transfer presidential powers during colonoscopy

BETHESDA, Md. – The White House says President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy.”

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will be under anesthesia Friday during the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Harris “will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

The 78-year-old Biden is the oldest person to serve as president and is at Walter Reed for his first routine physical since taking over at the White House.

Biden had his last full exam in December 2019. Doctors reported then he was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”