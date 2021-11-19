Board member defends staff against allegations Chahinkapa Zoo

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A member of the board of directors at Chahinkapa Zoo is defending Zoo Director Kathy Diekman and other management staff after former employees raised concerns.

“It is the same zoo as it was before the accreditation issue, the staff is very supportive of the board and the board is very supportive of the staff,” said board member John Bullis, a Wahpeton attorney.

Bullis said one ex-employee contacted the zoo board several months ago citing concerns with management. She claimed that management did not take any action when she was injured by an animal and other issues were not addressed. Bullis said a formal complaint was never filed.

“As a board, we made some changes to it, to try and make it easier for the staff to contact board members or directly to Wayne Beyer, the parks and rec. director if they had complaints or issues,” Bullis said. “We haven’t had any issues since that I am aware of and there are board members that meet regularly with the staff if they have personal issues down at the zoo or if they have issues with respect to animal care,” Bullis said on KFGO News and Views.

The former employees, Monica Demke, Jessie Monson and Melissa Nelson, expressed concerns after the zoo lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. They acknowledge that they never documented their concerns.

Bullis said the ASA decision came as a complete surprise with an inspector last June telling the board that there were no significant problems and it would be “clear sailing.”

The association has not responded to repeated requests from KFGO News to explain and expand on its decision not to extend its accreditation.