East Grand Forks bar will pay $25,000 for violating executive order

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks will pay a $25,000 fine and lose its liquor, food and beverage licenses for 30 days under a settlement reached with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison sued the business for not following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order was filed in December 2020.

“The vast majority of restaurants and businesses around the state complied with the governor’s orders: they put the health and safety of their customers and community ahead of their profits, and I thank them for it,” Ellison said.

“We continue to be committed to holding accountable those entities that put public safety at risk. I am pleased that these businesses finally chose to take responsibility for their actions.”

Last December, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division suspended the Boardwalk’s liquor license for 60 days.