Minnesota-Duluth Snaps UND Hockey’s Four-Game Win Streak

UND lost on home ice, 4-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D — A first period goal two minutes in by senior forward Gavin Hain was not enough for North Dakota Hockey to come out with the win over Minnesota-Duluth Friday night at the Ralph.

The Bulldogs answered with four unanswered goals to snap UND’s four-game win streak.

The series concludes Saturday night with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.