Play of the Week Nominees: November 19

Kittson County Central, Sheyenne Battle for DJ Colter HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week comes from postseason football in Minnesota and North Dakota.

First up, in 9-man quarterfinal action in Moorhead, Kittson County Central’s Ozzie Meyer-Rice takes it 99 yards for a touchdown against Oglivie advancing the Bearcats to the semifinals.

Is it better than what we saw from the 11AA state championship at the Dakota Bowl in the FargoDome? Sheyenne’s Tate Gustafson picks off West Fargo’s Peyton Jantzi and robs Carson Hegerle off a catch. Mustangs would go on to win the title.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.