Robot at Essentia Health helps detect & treat lung cancer

According to robotics company Auris Health, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A new robot at Essentia Health completely changing traditional dynamics of lung cancer diagnosis

“We go through the mouth so what you see is the breathing tube. That goes normally like any other procedure, patient’s asleep and we put the breathing tube that will go through the mouth and stay within the trachea, the wind pipe. So we will do everything through the breathing tube so there are no holes involved.” Essentia Health Dr. Karol Kremens said.

More than 90 percent of people diagnosed don’t survive. The Monarch platform technology is looking to change that.

“There is two computers in here. One computer is in the corner here by itself and allows the camera to work with the second computer that’s in the tower that allows us to process images as we go through the lung,” Dr Kremens said.

One computer examines a patient’s CAT Scan and the other uses that image to make a virtual pathway.

“This line is basically a GPS line that shows us where to go within the patient’s airways to get directly to the nodule. As I’m moving you can see that the airways are moving and I’m advancing through the airways and the green pathway shows us where to go,” Dr Kremens said.

Essentia Health is the only medical facility in the state with the Monarch platform that costs about one million dollars.

“It really is a groundbreaking technology that you know will allow us if caught early to help the patients achieve lifelong survival, life long benefits if the lung cancer was found early enough,” Dr Kremens said.

Dr. Kremens is the only health official trained to run this machine in the entire state.