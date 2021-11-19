Supreme Court rejects petition to alter parole eligibility

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Supreme Court has rejected a petition by a Bismarck man convicted of killing his wife to alter the parole eligibility dates of his life sentence.

Fifty-eight-year-old Russell Craig was sentenced to life after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of Pamela Craig-Johnson in 2006. The sentence included the possibility of parole.

The Supreme Court has affirmed a district court’s ruling that denied Craig’s claim for post-conviction relief.

The court said any issues that might allow such relief had already been brought up or should have been brought up at earlier proceedings