Watch: Cousins surprises Vikings fans on Twin Cities freeway

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Following the Vikings’ victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins acknowledged a van full of Vikings fans during his commute on a Twin Cities area highway.

The Vikings shared Cousins’ social media post, showing Cousins giving a “thumbs up” as he pulls alongside the “Vikings Nation” van and honks the horn.

The Vikings beat the Packers 34-31. Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns.