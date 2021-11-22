Famous Dave’s will soon close its doors in Fargo

The restaurant's last day is Friday, November 26

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo BBQ restaurant is only open for a few more days.

Famous Dave’s, south of I-94, posted this sign on its doors.

The sign reads that it’s a temporary closure and the last day open is Friday, the 26th.

It also reads, “the owners came to this hard decision over the last few months and unfortunately at this time, we do not have a re-open date.”

The restaurant started to limit its hours last week to Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm.

Special deals are being offered on Black Friday to use up its products.