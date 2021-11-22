Glasser Images ordered to preserve websites; owes $25K in rent

BISMARCK, N.D. – A judge has ordered Glasser Images to preserve its websites as the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office investigates the abrupt closure of the Bismarck photography studio last month.

The business also is facing a possible eviction from its downtown location for owing $25,000 in rent and late fees.

Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Colorado. Owner Jack Glasser has said the studio could not remain financially viable, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo studio announced it would be unable to refund clients when it closed. Hundreds of complaints poured into the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, which led the Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division to launch a consumer fraud investigation.

Division Director Parrell Grossman has said if the investigation finds wrongdoing, the Office of Consumer Protection would process the case as a civil matter, although he says, criminal charges could be filed by individual state’s attorney offices.