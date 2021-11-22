Moorhead underpass project nearing completion

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The city of Moorhead says construction on the Main Ave. underpass, near 20th and 21st Streets is approximately 88% complete and is expected to open to traffic next June.

The BNSF and Otter Tail Valley Railroad tracks are completed and operational.

Excavation work is expected to wrap up Dec. 20, when construction is scheduled to shut down until March.

The project also includes the construction of new track that will help eliminate train-related delays at downtown intersections.

The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation has said the estimated cost is around $100 million.