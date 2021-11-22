St. Paul Man Killed In Head-On Crash Near Thief River Falls

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. (KVRR) — One person was killed, two others hurt in a head-on crash just after midnight not far from Seven Clans Casino near Thief River Falls.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man from St. Paul crossed the centerline of a road west of Highway 59 and collided head-on with a pickup.

The couple in the pickup from Red Lake Falls were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash will be released on Tuesday.