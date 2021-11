NDSU Women’s Basketball Snaps Three-Game Losing Skid

Defeats Dickinson State 95-42

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State Women’s basketball snaps a three-game losing streak and earns first win over Dickinson State, 95-42.

Heaven Hamling finished with a game-high 22 points and made eight of the Bison’s nine threes.

NDSU is back in action Monday against Kansas State.