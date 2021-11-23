North Dakota farmer accused in murder-for-hire scheme in Ukraine

Kurt Groszhans

WASHINGTON (KVRR/KFGO) – North Dakota’s Congressional delegation has been asked to investigate the case of a farmer with ties to the state who is believed to be in a prison in Ukraine.

50-year-old Kurt Groszhans and a Ukrainian woman are accused in an assassination plot of a Ukrainian minister. Groszhans has had business dealings with Roman Leschenko, the current Agrarian Policy and Food Minister, the intended target of the alleged murder plot, according to media reporting in Ukraine.

The State Dept. says it is aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen abroad and takes such reports seriously.

Groszhans’ grew up near Ashley, North Dakota and attended NDSU. Media reports in Ukraine says Groszahns and the woman have been placed in 60-day pre-trial detention.

“After hearing from Mr. Groszhans’ family and friends, our office contacted the State Department to ensure his well-being and that he is being provided with the appropriate due process,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “We will continue to be in touch with the State Department.”