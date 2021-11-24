Fertile-Beltrami Making First Prep Bowl Apperance

Taking Undefeated record to U.S. Bank Stadium

FERTILE, Minn. — For the first time in the program’s history, Fertile-Beltrami is heading to the Prep Bowl. 2006 was the last time the Falcons made it as far as the semis and now look to add a title along with finishing the year undefeated.

The offense has been led all year by running back Everett Balstad who has rushed for 1775 yards and 30 touchdowns. The senior has also proven to catch the ball with 493 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

With Balstad being as dominate as he’s been, its opened up head coach Brian Nelson to create different plays and the team has really responded.

“We’ve been able to stick with the game plan. For a lot of the teams we played, we wore them out in the second half,” Nelson said. “Our kids are in really good shape and a lot of them only play one way which I think helps. With everett he does a great job of running hard. He’s very elusive in the open field. He knows a lot of different formations and were able to move him around. That’s what he has so many receiving yards.”

Falcons heading down Friday for the first game on Saturday morning. If you can’t make it down there you can catch all the action on Antenna TV. Coverage starts at 9 A.M.