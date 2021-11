NDSU’s Entz Named Missouri Valley Coach of the Year For Second Time

Has 33-4 record as coach of the Bison

FARGO, N.D — For the second time in his coaching career North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s best.

Entz has the Bison in a first round bye for the fcs playoffs after winning 10 games in the regulars season and taking the conference outright.

In three seasons, Entz has a 33-4 record and is one of 17 finalists for FCS coach of the year.