North Dakota income drops during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. – Reported income by all North Dakota residents and the number of filers dropped last year largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Tax Department data show the reported gross income by North Dakotans dropped by 8.4 % in 2020, while the number of filers dropped by more than 18,000 from the year before.

Tax Department records show the average adjusted gross income in the state decreased from about $66,000 in 2019 to about $63,000 last year.

Tax Department analyst Kathy Strombeck says the decreases were not as bad as anticipated due to the pandemic.