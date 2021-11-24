Update: Vikings staff, Police at Everson Griffen’s home for apparent mental health incident

MINNETRISTA, Minn. (FOX 9) – Minnesota Vikings staff and police have been at the home of defensive end Everson Griffen since early Wednesday morning addressing what appears to be a mental health incident.

The Vikings released the following statement regarding the situation: “Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The Minnetrista Department of Public Safety said officers and other law enforcement agencies responded to Griffen’s house around 3 a.m. after he called 911 saying someone was inside his home. He reportedly told the dispatcher he fired a weapon, but no one was injured.

No intruder was located, according to police.

Law enforcement and Vikings mental health professionals have been in communication with Griffen since 7 a.m., but he has thus far refused to come out of his home, police said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer briefly addressed the situation during his regularly scheduled press conference. He said he was made aware of the situation with Griffen early Wednesday morning and that he had talked to the team but could not comment further.

When asked about Griffen’s status for the game this weekend, Zimmer said, “That’s not really our concern right now.”

“We’re only concerned about his well-being,” he said. “He’s been with us a long time – good guy, works hard.”

Zimmer could not say whether Griffen was safe. He said Viking general manager Rick Spielman will address the media later on Wednesday.

Griffen missed several games in 2018 after he was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation following a series of incidents that had the team concerned about his well-being.