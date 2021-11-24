UND Women’s Basketball Building Off Momentum Of First Win

Fighting Hawks beat Montana State last Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota women’s basketball is riding high after the team’s first win under head coach Mallory Bernhard without the interim tag. Last season, it took 13 games and getting into conference play before erasing the zero. This year, it took just three.

The difference has been getting players back and healthy. Roseau’s Kacie Borowicz saw her first action against Montana State.

The former Miss Minnesota basketball was one of five Fighting Hawks players to score in double figures dropping a career-high 33 points and setting a program record by going 20 for 20 from the free throw line.

Having their best offensive output of the season is giving them a lot of confidence into this weekend’s tournament in Vermont.

“Kacie is a competitor. I don’t think there is a drill in practice that she’s not trying to win,” head coach Mallory Bernhard said. “That’s something we know she is capable of. We get here the ball a ton down the stretch. We want her shooting free throws and you shot 20-20, we’ll keep getting you the ball. It’s more shocking in practice when she comes and tells me she missed one so not surprised about the 20 for 20.”

“Were just really pumped and now were able to take a deep breath with the first one under the belt,” guard Maggie Manson said. “It was a good feeling. We know how to finish which I think was part of our issue last year. It took us so long to get that first win last year. We know what to do now and can replicate it going forward.”

Fighting Hawks start tournament play with Bucknell Saturday.