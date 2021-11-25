Local Church Feeds the Community on Thanksgiving with 52 Turkeys

Fifty two turkeys were cooked and the church also cooked beans, greens, tomatoes, potatoes, you name it.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “Anybody can come in sit down and get a meal, if they need a takeout meal they want to take to somebody they can get those too, we’ll give them those,” said Kitchen Supervisor Steve Perrault.

Dozens of community members filled the dining hall and you could see along with food, conversation, smiles and laughter. This event has become a forty year tradition.

“We love to make sure people have a meal for Thanksgiving and when they can come here and eat, it’s just so great to see the community come out, coming together and people coming to help and serve the people who may not have a meal for Thanksgiving, the church just kept doing it and we think it’s important for everyone to have a meal on thanksgiving,” said Parish Life Coordinator Mary Beth Odegaard.

Some volunteers were a part of the church family, others came from all over the state, and more made the trip from as far as South Carolina to help out.

Organizers also feel this is serving a purpose at a crucial time, where families are struggling financially or socially during the pandemic.

“It’s for people that don’t have a meal, it’s also for people if there just a couple or a single person there is no point in them making a whole meal for themselves, they can come have a meal here and have some community fellowship. This whole pandemic thing with everyone being locked up in there houses, a chance to get out and be with people again. It’s really important,” said Perrault.