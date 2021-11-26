5-year-old shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, brother in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (KVRR) – A five-year-old boy is dead after a Thanksgiving night shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Police say the initial investigation determined that a 13-year-old boy in the home was handling a gun.

Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video. At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun, striking the 5-year-old victim.

Police say preliminary information leads investigators to believe that the 13-year-old male who fired the weapon accidently shot the 5-year-old victim.

The 13-year-old male was arrested and is currently at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.