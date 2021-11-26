Holiday Market showcases local artists at The Rourke

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The fifth annual Holiday Market at The Rourke Art Gallery and Museum showcases local art.

The gallery showcases local business and artists from across the state.

Art pieces range from $25 to $2,500.

This event provides an opportunity for shoppers to find holiday gifts.

Local artist Dan Jones’ work was featured at the museum. The Fargo native is best known for panoramic oil paintings.

“Its is a great way to support local artists and small businesses all in one for the holiday season, we invite local and regional artists out to make small wares that are perfect for the gift giving season. So you can find things that are kind of small both in scale and price,” The Rourke Public Programs Coordinator Cady Rutter said.

On December 18th the Hartford Street Brass Band will perform a holiday concert at The Rourke.