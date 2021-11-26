Murtha named North Dakota Investment Board director

BISMARCK, N.D. – An agency key to implementing new in-state investment components of North Dakota’s $8.3 billion oil tax savings has a new leader.

The State Investment Board named Retirement and Investment Office interim Executive Director Jan Murtha to take over the role on a permanent basis. The office oversees about $20 billion of assets.

Murtha, who is an attorney, has led the agency in the interim role since June, when Dave Hunter resigned for a job in Alabama.

Murtha was hired in 2020 and previously was the office’s deputy executive director and chief retirement officer.