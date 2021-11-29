13th Annual Stuff the Bus ready to hit the road

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The 13th annual stuff the bus event, providing gifts to women and children in the YWCA at their Unique Boutique will hit the road Thursday.

The bus will be located at Beyond Realty on December 2nd from 3:00 to 3:45 PM.

They will be accepting donations like toys for kids, art supplies as well as clothing, and manicure sets and beauty supplies.

If you can’t make it to Beyond Realty other stops include Advanced Business Methods, Sanford Broadway and Gate City bank among others.

“The unique boutique is an event which allows women and children residing in the YWCA emergency shelter to give their family something new during the holiday season. I definitely like being involved in charity in the community and knowing that we’re helping people out there,” Beyond Reality Agent Jocelyn Davis said.

The bus will hit the road at 7:00 Thursday morning and make nine stops before stopping at Vitalant.