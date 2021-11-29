Carjacking suspect fatally shot by police in Mounds View

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. – Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an armed carjacking suspect was fatally shot by officers who encountered him in a liquor store.

Authorities say police responded to a call of shots fired in Mounds View Sunday about 7:15 p.m. While responding to that call, officers got another call about an armed robbery in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi store.

Police found a victim who said a man pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a liquor store. The armed man ran inside the store and the employees ran outside.

Police say officers entered the store, encountered the man and fired their weapons, striking the suspect.