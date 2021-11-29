Fargo City Commission creates Police Advisory and Oversight Board

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission votes three to two to create a Police Advisory and Oversight Board.

It will be made up of seven citizen members.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the proposal is the culmination of months of research and work from the community. He says the board would be a “buffer” between the police department and the community, improving trust and relations which he says were “greatly strained” in 2020.

Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn voted against the board and Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston voted in favor of it.