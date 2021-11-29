Feds say former UND student used fake info to obtain coronavirus relief funds

FARGO (KVRR) – A former University of North Dakota student is accused of stealing more than $330,000 in federal coronavirus relief money.

A federal grand jury says Enroy Oneil Duncan devised a scheme to defraud the government by filing a false application for PPP funds.

According to court documents, Duncan falsely stated that his company, called “Homeinhome Senior Care” had 17 employees and paid more than $1.6 million in wages, tips, and compensation.

The indictment says Duncan’s Grand Forks apartment near the UND campus was listed as the company’s address, but no records of the business could be found at the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office or Job Service.

Duncan is charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors say that because of the “false and misleading” information, $339,390 was deposited into his bank account in Fargo.

He is currently living in Florida.