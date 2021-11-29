Update: Lincoln Elementary student brings loaded gun to school

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Public School officials say a student brought a loaded handgun into Lincoln Elementary School Monday.

The student told other students that they brought the gun to school. They told a teacher who then located the gun and immediately took possession of it.

Lincoln Elementary went into a brief lockdown. No threats were made to students or staff. The gun was taken from the school by Fargo Police.

The student accompanied school staff to the office. The student’s parents were contacted. The student was suspended.

Below is a statement from Fargo Public Schools:

Today, a student brought a loaded handgun to school. The student shared with others in their class that they had brought it to school. The other students notified the teacher of what the student shared. The teacher located the gun, which was immediately confiscated and secured. The school went into a brief lockdown while the gun was being secured. No threats were made to students or staff and all students were safe at the school. The handgun was taken from the school by the Fargo Police Department.

The student accompanied school staff to the office. The student’s parents were contacted. School administration followed Administrative Policy 6320 and have suspended the student in order to complete an investigation and determine any further action. Administration worked collaboratively with the Fargo Police Department regarding this incident today.

Below is the email to parents from Principal Megan Kiser:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

This email is to make you aware of a situation that occurred at Lincoln today that was safely resolved in a timely manner. Due to the quick action of our attentive staff members, all students and staff members are safe.

Today, a student brought a loaded handgun to school. The student shared with others in their class that they had brought it to school. The other students notified the teacher of what the student shared. The teacher located the gun, which was immediately confiscated and secured. The school went into a brief lockdown while the gun was being secured. No threats were made to students or staff and all students were safe at the school. The handgun was taken from the school by the Fargo Police Department.

The student accompanied school staff to the office. The student’s parents were contacted. School administration followed Administrative Policy 6320 and have suspended the student in order to complete an investigation and determine any further action. Administration worked collaboratively with the Fargo Police Department regarding this incident today.

We take student safety very seriously. As always, our goal is to ensure students can learn in a safe environment. Please encourage your student to always contact an adult if they see or hear something concerning. I commend the students for immediately coming forward to a trusted adult today.

Our support teams have worked with students in the classroom impacted by this incident. Extra counseling staff will be available at Lincoln if any student or staff needs extra support while at school tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Megan Kiser, Principal

Lincoln Elementary School