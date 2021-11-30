LIVE: Caring Catalog Lets 100+ Nonprofits In On Season Of Giving

You can make the season of giving brighter for more than 100 local non-profits with the Caring Catalog

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) — You can make the season of giving brighter for more than 100 local non-profits.

The FM Area Foundation’s Caring Catalog is up now through December 13th.

You can pick up a catalog at local Cash Wise and Hornbacher’s stores or view the catalog online by clicking here.

100 percent of money raised will go directly to non-profits in either Cass or Clay county.

They raised around $250,000 last year.

They hope to make an even bigger difference this year.

FM Area Foundation Executive Director Eric Wilkie says, “We invite the entire public online and find a charity to love. The beauty of that is that we’re trying to grow more givers in this community on top of the givers that are already donating to these local charities.”

Click here for more information on the Caring Catalog.