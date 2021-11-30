Names Released In Fatal Crash on I-29 Monday in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People involved in a fatal crash on I-29 in Fargo Monday afternoon are identified.

Highway patrol says 73-year-old Louise Juaire of Mooreton died at the scene.

72-year-old Clinton Juaire of Mooreton was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

22-year-old Taylor Hemmesch of Fargo was uninjured.

The patrol says the Juaires had stopped their pickup and trailer in the second lane on I-29 southbound around 3 in the afternoon.

They were standing outside the pickup when they were hit by a vehicle driven by Hemmesch.

They are still investigating why the couple had stopped since no other traffic was stopped and there were no reports or evidence of a road blockage.

Traffic was impacted for about 90 minutes.