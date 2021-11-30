NDSU Playing Best Football Heading into Playoffs

Host Southern Illinois on Saturday

FARGO, N.D — When North Dakota State found out Southern Illinois was their playoff opponent, running back Jalen Bussey tweeted out the score from the last match-up in the spring, a 38-14 loss, however the Bison have come a long way since then.

What players from this year’s team thought about last year’s 7-3 record and 39-game win streak ending was a setback. The defense gave up 443 yards of offense that day as just the fourth best in the Valley, now are top five in the country.

The offense is riding the hot arm of quarterback Cam Miller who has 785 yards and eight touchdowns in four starts. With back to back wins to end the regular season, even better football is in front of them.

“I just really think we didn’t have a lot of energy going into the game. We thought we were going to walk out there and beat them pretty bad and it obviously didn’t happen,” Miller said. “The loss this season to South Dakota State really fueled us to play better. I feel like we came out against Youngstown and our offense and offensive line did well then last week was probably the best game of the year.”

“This fall we’ve been coming out a lot more confident then we were in the spring as a unit,” safety Dawson Weber said. “Our depth has developed a lot over the past 6-7 months. Were not a young team on defense anywhere, were an experienced defense.”

The Bison are 5-0 against the Salukis at the dome. The game can only been seen on ESPN plus Saturday at 2:30.