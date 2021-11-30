Northern Ag Expo is back at the Fargodome

The two-day event draws in 2,500 to 4,000 people throughout the region.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After skipping a year due to COVID-19, The Northern Ag Expo returns to Fargo with the latest in farm equipment and technology.

It includes education and recertification meetings for crop applicators.

Speakers include several NDSU Extension Service experts, agricultural company representatives and former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson.

Vendors say the Expo is a great place to build a customer base.

“We have a lot of customers in this area. We are based out of Watertown, South Dakota so this is kind of homefield so to say. We have several trailers running up here so we want to keep a presence, let them know we are still around and show them all of the new improvements we make on our trailer,” Quickveyor Sales Representative Cougar Griffin said.

The Expo is run by the North Dakota Agricultural Association and continues through Wednesday.