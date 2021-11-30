UND’s Sanderson, Kleven Added to World Juniors Roster

Won gold medal for the team last winter

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North dakota hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven are part of a group of 31 players selected to the united states junior national team.

As part of the process, both will tryout to make the final roster of 25 to represent their country at the world junior championships in December.

Sanderson and Kleven were part of last year’s team that won a gold medal for team USA over Canada.